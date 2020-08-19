How banks are embracing digital transformation?

A momentous shift has been noticed in the manner in which brands are connecting, engaging and communicating with their consumers over the last few years.

For banks, the adoption of digital has been an integral part of their DNA and they have been focused on using digitisation and technology towards simplifying and making banking convenient for their customers.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the digital push has only amplified. The new normal of social distancing has made banking customers embrace digital modes as a precautionary measure to avoid the virus transmission.

"Now, digitalisation is not just limited to sophisticated and designed for easy navigation customer-facing applications, but also how it integrates into the processes and workflows, ensuring that the customer ultimately has a seamless banking experience," says Anil Ramachandran, executive vice president and head, marketing & retail unsecured assets, IndusInd Bank .

This is done, while ensuring the highest levels of security and protection so that the customer is secure and protected while banking online.

"Customers are looking at adjusting to the new normal and their banking needs remain. Fulfilling those needs holistically, speedily and in a convenient manner is key. Banks now try to offer an 'omni-channel' experience to customers," Ramachandran added.

In keeping with this vision, banks have implemented both digital (internet and mobile banking, banking through social media channels) as well as brick and mortar models (contact centres, large branch and ATM network touch points) for connecting, transacting and staying engaged with customers.

The process of digital transformation is not just restricted to urban centres that seek sophisticated banking solutions, but also manifests itself in rural and unbanked markets.

"For instance, every kirana store in a remote outpost, can serve banking needs as banks have shown through the 'Bharat Money Store' model, that offers the convenience of facilitating deposits and withdrawals for the rural population based in remote locations of the country," Ramachandran opines.

With the help of a Bharat Money Store, rural villagers can now walk into their nearest kirana/ merchant store and make basic financial transactions like repaying loans, depositing money, withdrawing cash, making utility and other kinds of bill payments.