Finance How banks are embracing digital transformation? Updated : August 19, 2020 09:14 PM IST The new normal of social distancing has made banking customers embrace digital modes as a precautionary measure to avoid the virus transmission. The process of digital transformation is not just restricted to urban centres that seek sophisticated banking solutions, but also manifests itself in rural and unbanked markets.