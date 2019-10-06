Business
How a partnership of banks and housing finance companies could be a win-win
Updated : October 06, 2019 06:52 PM IST
Recently, regulation of HFCs has come under RBI’s purview. And this presents an opportunity to tighten the credit standards of these lenders.
Of late, funding has come under severe constraint for HFCs. One of the ways to address this could be closer coordination between HFCs and banks.
HFCs have historically reported better asset quality for home loans than banks, and while there may be several factors at play here, what definitely works in favour of the HFCs is that being specialized in a vertical ensures that their risk management processes are sharply attuned to the needs of the segment.
