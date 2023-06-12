Housing finance companies' AUM expansion — here's a comprehensive analysis

Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance have seen a decline in their AUM over the past three years. Indiabulls' book has declined by around 27 percent, while PNB Housing Finance's book has declined by a little over 20 percent.

Over the past three years, housing finance companies have experienced significant growth in their assets under management (AUM). HDFC Limited, in particular, has witnessed robust AUM growth. However, the impact of COVID-19 has affected those companies that were previously growing faster than the overall system growth rate until fiscal years 2017 and 2018, leading to a rapid decline in their financial performance.

Consequently, there is a clear differentiation in the quality among lenders. It is worth mentioning that some smaller companies, such as Aptus Value Housing, have performed exceptionally well, doubling their loan book in the last three years. Similarly, Home First Finance and Aavas Financiers have also doubled their loan books and experienced a growth of approximately 82 percent and 100 percent, respectively, in their AUM over the same period.

However, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance have seen a decline in their AUM over the past three years. Indiabulls' book has declined by around 27 percent, while PNB Housing Finance's book has declined by a little over 20 percent.

In terms of AUM growth, HDFC Limited has outperformed the entire listed housing finance players by a factor of two in the past three years. Additionally, its net interest income (NII) has grown by around 18 percent year-on-year and 7.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Conversely, Indiabulls Housing Finance has experienced a decline in NII both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, while PNB Housing has seen a sequential decline in NII.

Operating profit has grown by 15.3 percent year-on-year and 10.7 percent sequentially, with LIC Housing Finance , HDFC Limited, Aavas Financiers, and Home First Finance showing strong growth.

On the other hand, PNB Housing Finance has witnessed a decline in operating profit both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, and Indiabulls' operating profit has also declined sequentially.

Net profit for housing finance companies has grown by 17.4 percent year-on-year and approximately 28 percent quarter-on-quarter. HDFC Limited has been the leader in profit growth, achieving nearly 20 percent quarter-on-quarter growth. LIC Housing Finance's profit growth has been seasonal, while Aavas Financiers and CanFin have shown promising sequential growth in their earnings. However, AUM growth has been relatively low, at around 10 percent year-on-year and 3.50 percent sequentially.

It is important to consider that loan growth should be viewed with caution, as loan tenure has increased, resulting in lower repayment in Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) and higher repayment in interest within the EMI structure.

Asset quality has improved, with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) decreasing by 19.7 percent year-on-year and 13.50 percent sequentially. HDFC Limited has been the key driver of this decline, with gross NPA reducing by 30.4 percent year-on-year and 18.25 percent sequentially.

PNB Housing Finance has also witnessed an improvement in asset quality. CanFin Homes and Aavas Financiers have the lowest gross NPA, while LIC Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance have the highest, which is reflected in their valuations.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, housing finance companies recorded a quarter-on-quarter NII growth of 7.55 percent, operating profit growth of 10.7 percent, and robust profit after tax growth of around 28 percent.

Looking ahead, net interest margins are expected to improve for housing finance.