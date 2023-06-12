Housing finance companies' AUM expansion — here's a comprehensive analysis

Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing Finance have seen a decline in their AUM over the past three years. Indiabulls' book has declined by around 27 percent, while PNB Housing Finance's book has declined by a little over 20 percent.

Over the past three years, housing finance companies have experienced significant growth in their assets under management (AUM). HDFC Limited, in particular, has witnessed robust AUM growth. However, the impact of COVID-19 has affected those companies that were previously growing faster than the overall system growth rate until fiscal years 2017 and 2018, leading to a rapid decline in their financial performance.

Consequently, there is a clear differentiation in the quality among lenders. It is worth mentioning that some smaller companies, such as Aptus Value Housing, have performed exceptionally well, doubling their loan book in the last three years. Similarly, Home First Finance and Aavas Financiers have also doubled their loan books and experienced a growth of approximately 82 percent and 100 percent, respectively, in their AUM over the same period.