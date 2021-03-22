  • SENSEX
Finance

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

March 22, 2021 02:25 PM IST

The household savings plunged as the pandemic has led to tens of millions losing jobs and almost all forced to take deep pay-cuts, forcing them to borrow more or dip into their savings to meet expenses.
This has the share of households in the overall credit market jumping to 51.5 percent in Q2, up by 130 bps year-on-year.
March 22, 2021 02:25 PM IST

