Finance Home Credit, MobiKwik launch 'Home Credit Money' Updated : January 28, 2021 05:56 PM IST Home Credit Money provides integrated end-to-end digital experience to its customers for their daily life payments and borrowing needs. Home Credit Money enables users to avail instant interest-free loan ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 directly into their wallet. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply