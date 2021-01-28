  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Home Credit, MobiKwik launch 'Home Credit Money'

Updated : January 28, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Home Credit Money provides integrated end-to-end digital experience to its customers for their daily life payments and borrowing needs.
Home Credit Money enables users to avail instant interest-free loan ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 directly into their wallet.
Home Credit, MobiKwik launch 'Home Credit Money'

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

BITS Pilani to invest Rs 1,500 crore in new BITS School of Management

BITS Pilani to invest Rs 1,500 crore in new BITS School of Management

Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit up 24% to Rs 1,941 crore, margins disappoint

Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit up 24% to Rs 1,941 crore, margins disappoint

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 grams; Silver drops over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 grams; Silver drops over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement