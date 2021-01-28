Home Credit, MobiKwik launch 'Home Credit Money'

Digital credit platform, MobiKwik has announced a strategic partnership with Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider Home Credit Group, to launch 'Home Credit Money'.

A mobile application-based wallet, Home Credit Money provides integrated end-to-end digital experience to its customers for their daily life payments and borrowing needs.

Built with the vision to build a Digital Credit Card for 100 million Indians, MobiKwik believes the form factor for delivering on the India credit opportunity is going to be Digital, and not a physical card. Its partnership with Home Credit India is purely digital and at par with the changing spending habits of the aspiring young Indian population.

Home Credit Money’s use cases include eCommerce payments, QR payments, bill payments and money transfer. The app facilitates users to transact across top eCommerce brands, the 3 million+ physical retailers, and 300+ billers and has received almost 100,000 downloads on Google Play Store in just 3 months.

Home Credit Money enables users to avail instant interest-free loan ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 directly into their wallet. This simple and easy online journey with no physical documentation is available to existing customers of Home Credit along with the benefits of a mobile wallet like instant cashback and super cash, marketplace offers and deals. In addition, the customers can also avail personal loans of up to Rs 2,40,000.

Speaking on the tie-up, Marko Carevic, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Home Credit India said, "At Home Credit, our goal is to empower our customers by offering credit facilities that are seamlessly integrated with their purchase journeys. Built on customer-centricity, we believe that our partnership with MobiKwik is a significant step towards taking customer engagement and experience to a new level. With MobiKwik’s robust ecosystem, and capability to keep customers engaged with its large merchant network, we hope to create many more unique and customized products to address unmet financial needs of millions of customers in India."

Commenting on the partnership, Upasana Taku, co-founder and COO of MobiKwik said, "Mobikwik is committed to deliver credit digitally to the next 100 million Indians and our partnership with Home Credit helps us in doing so. We believe that a digital wallet is the most suited platform to distribute small ticket loans to the users as they can easily avail the money with zero documentation hassles. By stitching a credit line to user’s mobile wallet we create a virtuous circle of consumers using digital credit and digital payments for their daily shopping."

Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has raised $110 million in funding from marquee investors. With 120 million users, 3 million merchants, and 300+ billers MobiKwik since 2018, has pre-approved 15 million users for its digital credit card aka buy now pay pater "BNPL" product Zip.