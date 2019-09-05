Home, auto loans to get cheaper: Here's what linking lending rates to an external benchmark means

The Reserve Bank of India has made it mandatory for all banks to link the interest rates they offer to customers for floating personal, retail and MSME loans to an external benchmark, starting October 1.

So what does this mean to bank customers, like you and me? Let's understand.

What is an external benchmark?

Benchmark rate is a key parameter when it comes to deciding the interest on a loan. Banks canâ€™t lend below that rate. The benchmark rate usually works in sync with external rates and the cost of funds of the banks.

What are the types of external benchmark rates?

There are 3 types of external benchmark rates: treasury bill rate, certificate of deposit rate and repo rate.

Why has RBI linked interest rates to an external benchmark?

The RBI's move will help in the effective downward transmission of the central bankâ€™s policy rate cuts as lowering the cost of funds for consumers and businesses is crucial for supporting economic growth.

What does this mean for consumers?

If your deposit and loan are linked to the external benchmark rate, any movement in rates will impact you. For borrowers, this will mean faster transmission during both the rise and fall of interest rates. Consumers and small businesses may expect their interest rate costs to fall in cases where banks havenâ€™t already fully passed on RBIâ€™s policy rate cuts.

Which all banks are following the practice?

Some banks have already begun linking their lending rates to an external benchmark. Among them are State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and private sector lender Federal Bank.

What are bankers making of this move?

Keki Mistry, VC & CEO of HDFC: "As of now, the transmission of interest rates is applicable only to banks. Technically it is not applicable to us but when banks adopt it we will take a view whether we should do similar kind of product or not."

PK Gupta, managing director, State Bank of India: "The bank has already linked the home loan product to the repo rates and our CC/OD was also linked. Particularly on the home loans, the bank was currently offering a choice to the customers between repo-linked rates and MCLR-linked rate but now going by the circular that option may no longer be there and it will be linked to an external benchmark," said Gupta.