Hike in bank deposit insurance cover: Here's how it will impact customers

Updated : February 06, 2020 04:28 PM IST

Deposit insurance is offered by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI.
The deposit insurance scheme covers all banks operating in India, including the private sector, cooperative and even branches of foreign banks.
The move will help boost the confidence of people in the banking system after a scam last year in PMC Bank which left lakhs of customers stranded.
