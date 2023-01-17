Higher nominal growth to aid fiscal consolidation but challenges remain

The FY24 budget could see the government estimating nominal GDP to grow at slightly over 10 percent. On the revised base, first, the deficit will be pegged below 6 percent.
The latest advanced estimates for the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) will help the Narendra Modi government's fiscal maths. The revised estimates for the current fiscal will now be pegged at 273 trillion, probably pushing the FY23 deficit aim of 6.4 percent lower, to likely 6.3 percent levels.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class
IST4 Min(s) Read
IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited
IST3 Min(s) Read
Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%
IST2 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT — You might be charged for using the AI very soon
IST2 Min(s) Read
Although in absolute terms, the deficit will be larger than the budgeted Rs 16.61 lakh crore due to additional expenditure incurred by the government.
The FY24 budget could see the government estimating nominal GDP to grow at slightly over 10 percent. On the revised base, first, the deficit will be pegged below 6 percent.
While the government would be in favour of pegging the deficit at an ambitious 5.7 percent of the GDP, indications are the government could settle for a more realistic 5.8-5.9 percent aim. In fact, penciling the fiscal deficit at 5.7 percent or even 5.8 percent will be an achievement of sorts
This is because tax revenues are widely expected to grow at a slower pace than this year, while the government will find it tough to curb expenditure as growth could also be slower next year.
Hence, the government will need to keep the spending cycle up and create room for higher capex. It will probably also need additional headroom for any tax relief or any scheme that it may announce as a run-up to the elections. Plus, it will also have to keep a buffer for a contingency.
This leads us to the government's commitment to bring the deficit below 4.5 percent by FY26. Even if the deficit is pegged at an ambitious 5.7 percent in the FY24 budget, sticking to the fiscal glide path could be a challenge.
Rocky Fiscal Glide Path?
|FY24
|5.7%-5.8%
|FY25
|5.1%-5.2%
|FY26
|4.4%- 4.5%
Projections
The widening gap between now and what is to be achieved by FY26 could mean a significantly aggressive fiscal consolidation over FY25 and FY26, with deficits needing to be cut by over 60 bps. Either this or the government could shift its fiscal goalpost again. Not in this Union Budget though, but post-general elections.
First Published: Jan 17, 2023 5:37 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!