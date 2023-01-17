Higher nominal growth to aid fiscal consolidation but challenges remain

The FY24 budget could see the government estimating nominal GDP to grow at slightly over 10 percent. On the revised base, first, the deficit will be pegged below 6 percent.

The latest advanced estimates for the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) will help the Narendra Modi government's fiscal maths. The revised estimates for the current fiscal will now be pegged at 273 trillion, probably pushing the FY23 deficit aim of 6.4 percent lower, to likely 6.3 percent levels.

Although in absolute terms, the deficit will be larger than the budgeted Rs 16.61 lakh crore due to additional expenditure incurred by the government.

The FY24 budget could see the government estimating nominal GDP to grow at slightly over 10 percent. On the revised base, first, the deficit will be pegged below 6 percent.

While the government would be in favour of pegging the deficit at an ambitious 5.7 percent of the GDP, indications are the government could settle for a more realistic 5.8-5.9 percent aim. In fact, penciling the fiscal deficit at 5.7 percent or even 5.8 percent will be an achievement of sorts

This is because tax revenues are widely expected to grow at a slower pace than this year, while the government will find it tough to curb expenditure as growth could also be slower next year.

Hence, the government will need to keep the spending cycle up and create room for higher capex. It will probably also need additional headroom for any tax relief or any scheme that it may announce as a run-up to the elections. Plus, it will also have to keep a buffer for a contingency.

This leads us to the government's commitment to bring the deficit below 4.5 percent by FY26. Even if the deficit is pegged at an ambitious 5.7 percent in the FY24 budget, sticking to the fiscal glide path could be a challenge.

Rocky Fiscal Glide Path?

FY24 5.7%-5.8% FY25 5.1%-5.2% FY26 4.4%- 4.5%

Projections

The widening gap between now and what is to be achieved by FY26 could mean a significantly aggressive fiscal consolidation over FY25 and FY26, with deficits needing to be cut by over 60 bps. Either this or the government could shift its fiscal goalpost again. Not in this Union Budget though, but post-general elections.