High returns come with high risks, depositors must be careful, says RBI Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday cautioned depositors to be careful while chasing high returns as it comes with higher risk.

Das said high returns are usually associated with high risks, so depositors should be discerning enough while chasing returns.

Das added that RBI is proactive in strengthening corporate governance guidelines of banks to ensure that the banking system remains robust and resilient.

He said that keeping the banking system robust and resilient has to be a joint effort and responsibility of management, boards and committees of banks.

"India's moment has come where India can really become a gross driver of the world economy. That will be possible if all stakeholders in the banking sector work together," he said.