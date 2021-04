As market competition rises to unparalleled levels, it has become important for brands to go the extra mile to distinguish themselves from their competitors. Whether one is selling food products, automobiles, computers, high-fashion apparel or any other product, creating clear brand imagery for customers continues to be a challenge. A winning advantage required a result-oriented and strong marketing plan.

With the rise in competition, product packaging has become a strategic tool used by brand managers. This necessitates the packaging of the product in a way that is engaging for the potential buyer. Since product packaging is the first point of contact between a customer and the product, it helps create an impression on the buyer and deserves as much attention as the product itself. Therefore, brands have now come to terms with the fact that product packaging is a compulsory investment. A few reasons that make this a worthwhile investment for businesses are:

Draws and holds the attention of buyers

First things first, customers are likely to judge a product from the way it appears on the outside. This applies to both online and in-store selling, making package design a critical component for e-commerce and physical retail. Product packaging should ideally be designed to describe a story about the product, its pricing, and the raw materials that have been used to make it. All in all, a package that tells a self-explanatory story about product can draw and hold the attention of the buyer. Here, it becomes essential for the design to be creative so that the buyer is tempted to explore the product over the other available options. Without clear, creative and craftly packaging, even good quality products may not receive the desired attention.

Builds the brand identity

Another reason that packaging is regarded as a worthy investment is that it strengthens the brand identity and makes it recognizable for the existing and potential customers. The design of the package usually becomes the hallmark of brands, if presented and propagated appropriately. It is, therefore, extremely important for the design to appropriately use brand messages, colours and logo so that the customers are able to associate the product with the brand at the first glance. Easy recognition helps in increasing brand loyalty, helping the buyer return to the brand repeatedly.

Increases business value

Product packaging is a long-term investment for the business as a well-rounded professional design lives as long as the brand does. The return on Investment of this strategy is considerably high and yields effective benefits over an extended time span. It facilitates a strong positioning for the brand in the market, which increases the business value manifold. A brand that has high business value is capable of sustaining and performing far better than competitors.

Boosts profits

Packaging is a one-time investment that generates profits for the brand throughout its lifetime. By enabling the business to allure new customers, retain existing ones and strengthen its brand identity, product packaging helps to raise the business profits significantly. An eye-catching package design gives your product an excellent shelf value and improves its chances of being picked in-store as well as online. Shoppers tend to relate to and be influenced by consistent yet artfully packaged products, translating to higher sales and increased profits for the business.

Helps the business stand apart

Distinctive brand packaging makes a business stand apart from its competitors in the market. It is imperative for every product to have several alternatives of the relatively same quality. The secret to success is not only in improving the product quality, but also in having a consistent image with a higher recall value for the buyers. This is where an ingeniously designed and unique package can help a brand.

The power of product packaging is immense. However, it’s always important to remember that it is only effective when the product itself is of unparalleled quality. A business cannot expect results by investing in the outer appearance of its products, while ignoring the product itself. Packaging and product quality are the two business strategies that go hand in hand and will yield business growth only when used together.