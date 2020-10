I see Mindtree where HCL Technologies was in 2009 and L&T Infotech where TCS was in 2009. In the next 10-15 years, you will see a similar market cap for both of them. Among large-cap IT stocks, I believe HCL Technologies will give the highest returns, followed by Infosys and then TCS. I expect IT companies to positively surprise for the next 10-12 quarters. We are in very big technological upcycle.

Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst at Edelweiss

***************

Real estate has been among the sectors most vocal in its demand that interest-on-interest be waived. I do not think the court has now the opportunity to look into real estate issues because it has taken quite a long time. It is very possible that they will cover it broad-brush rather than going into a specific industry or it may be a type of loan which will be used to classify the relief. I think banks will not be asked to bear the tab of interest on interest waiver.

Shardul Shroff, Executive Chairman of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Company

***************

In the FMCG sector, we are more bullish on the food side of the business than on the personal care and detergents side. We are more focused on food. We continue to believe that will be the major driver in the sector. Britannia, ITC and Nestle – in that order. In the cement sector, I like Ultratech, Ambuja Cement and among midcaps, I am bullish on Orient Cement. In banking, I am bullish on State Bank of India (SBI) and my top picks in the pharma space are Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities at Centrum Broking

***************

IT is breaking out into a situation where we can look for much better growth rates and that probably is not priced in. IT is in a position to deliver somewhere between 15 percent and 17 percent earnings growth over the next couple of years. In the auto sector, I would like to focus on some of the segments, which are a little more cyclical as far as autos are concerned, so commercial vehicle (CV) probably makes a better play from hereon.

Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities, Invesco Mutual Fund

***************

Easy money is behind us and we have to be bottom up in our approach. Look at companies which have all the ingredients to move to the next orbit. Banking and financials have seen loss in weightage on the indices. Broader markets in India are looking attractive from medium-term perspective. At the moment, very few are interested in public sector banks.

Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC

***************

I do not expect the global liquidity to dry up. Emerging markets will continue to see flows. Discussions with global fund managers has always been that India is a place where they see growth and they will be able to capitalize on that as long as they are willing to stay invested.

Sunil Khaitan of Bank of America

***************

A lot of enquiries are coming from government agencies, authorities and some of the private organizations, but there is no clarity in terms of volume, temperature and how is the whole vaccine distribution plan as of now. On capacity front, the company will invest Rs 70 crore and will set up two new pharma-specific locations as well as on expanding three existing locations this year.

Sunil Nair, CEO of Snowman Logistics

***************

Growth has bounced back nicely, with September being exceptionally good in terms of growth. In October 2020 so far, despatches and production have growth 20 percent. The company is planning to invest Rs 10,000 crore as capex in FY21. The company will pay out at least much as dividend this fiscal as in FY20. I do not see a big threat to the company’s position form the government’s decision to allow commercial mining. Commercial mining will take at least five-six years to start producing coal.

Pramod Agarwal, CMD, Coal India

***************

The market isn’t recognizing the true value of L&T because the core business is looked at as a proxy to India capex investments. Till the time people have comfort that the investments in the infrastructure, the capex is back in limelight, it would be difficult to see that kind of re-rating coming back for the company. There are headwinds in near-term, but at the current price, the core business is trading at close to 8-8.5 times FY22 earnings which is cheaper than most of the other midcap EPC companies.

Renu Baid, VP-Research of IIFL Institutional Equities

***************

Labour shortage is there, machinery is available and the payment cycle has not improved as we expected. Payment to contractors are put on the backburner even when the work is done and the bill is certified, which is creating some problems for us in terms of liquidity.

YD Murthy, Executive VP-Finance, NCC

***************

The market is not expecting stimulus plan to be passed before US elections. If the Democrats sweeps then in January we could get a bigger programme than what might pass now. However, that is not what I am worried about. I am concerned about Europe; Europe probably having more shutdown, more restrictions on movements is going to be more impactful development now.