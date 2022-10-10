    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Here's how mutual funds fared in September 2022

    The total debt scheme outflow stood at Rs 65,372 crore in September as compared to Rs 49, 164 crore inflow in August. Corporate bond fund outflow came in at Rs 2,926 crore. Here are other details

    Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 14,077 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said.  The net inflow in August was Rs 5,942.2 crore.
    The hybrid fund outflow in September stood at Rs 2,688 crore versus Rs 6,601.6 crore in August. Liquid fund outflow was pegged at Rs 59,970 crore in the month.
    The ETF inflow stood at Rs 10,808 crore, while credit risk outflow was at Rs 492 crore.
    The total debt scheme outflow stood at Rs 65,372 crore in September as compared to Rs 49, 164 crore inflow in August. Corporate bond fund outflow came in at Rs 2,926 crore.
    The total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 38.42 lakh crore.
