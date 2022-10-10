Here's how mutual funds fared in September 2022

By Anshul

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 14,077 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. The net inflow in August was Rs 5,942.2 crore.

The hybrid fund outflow in September stood at Rs 2,688 crore versus Rs 6,601.6 crore in August. Liquid fund outflow was pegged at Rs 59,970 crore in the month.

The ETF inflow stood at Rs 10,808 crore, while credit risk outflow was at Rs 492 crore.

The total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 38.42 lakh crore.