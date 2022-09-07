By CNBCTV18.com

The general insurance premium advanced by 12 percent year-on-year in August, according to the provisional data released by the General Insurance Council. The year-to-month premium was up 19 percent year-on-year, the data said.

Private general insurance premium was 9 percent year-on-year up in August and year-to-month premium was 19 percent up year-on-year. The standalone health insurance premium was 28 percent up in August year-on-year. The standalone health insurance year-to-month premium was 27 percent up year-on-year, the data revealed.

How India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in August:

ICICI Lombard

While the August premium was 21 percent up YoY, year-to-month premium was 27 percent up YoY. The FY23 year-to-month market share advanced by 60 bps.

New India Assurance

The August premium was down 1.2 percent YoY, while FY23 year-to-month premium was up 7 percent YoY. The FY23 year-to-month market share was 159 bps down.

Star Health

The August premium was 13 percent up YoY and FY23 year-to-moth premium was 12 percent up YoY. The FY23 year-to-month market share was 27 bps down.