    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Here's how general insurers fared in August

    Here's how general insurers fared in August

    Here's how general insurers fared in August
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Private general insurance premium was 9 percent year-on-year up in August and year-to-month premium was 19 percent up year-on-year. The standalone health insurance premium was 28 percent up in August year-on-year.

    The general insurance premium advanced by 12 percent year-on-year in August, according to the provisional data released by the General Insurance Council. The year-to-month premium was up 19 percent year-on-year, the data said.
    Private general insurance premium was 9 percent year-on-year up in August and year-to-month premium was 19 percent up year-on-year. The standalone health insurance premium was 28 percent up in August year-on-year. The standalone health insurance year-to-month premium was 27 percent up year-on-year, the data revealed.
    How India’s three listed non-life insurers fared in August:
    ICICI Lombard
    While the August premium was 21 percent up YoY, year-to-month premium was 27 percent up YoY. The FY23 year-to-month market share advanced by 60 bps.
    New India Assurance
    The August premium was down 1.2 percent YoY, while FY23 year-to-month premium was up 7 percent YoY. The FY23 year-to-month market share was 159 bps down.
    Star Health
    The August premium was 13 percent up YoY and FY23 year-to-moth premium was 12 percent up YoY. The FY23 year-to-month market share was 27 bps down.
    (Edited by : Anshul)

    Tags

    General InsuranceICICI Lombardinsuranceinsurance policyNew India AssuranceStar Health

    Next Article

    Exclusive | All new insurance policies should be available in demat form by Dec 2022: Insurance regulator

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng