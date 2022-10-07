Here's how general and life insurers fared in September

Mini
The general insurance premium lowered in September, while that of life insurance increased year-on-year. Here are the details of top companies
The general insurance premium lowered by 0.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) in September, according to the provisional data released by the General Insurance Council. The month-to-month (MoM) premium was, however, up 15 percent the data said. The standalone health insurance premium was 24.3 percent YoY and down 26.7 percent MoM.
On the other hand, life insurance premium increased by 35 percent YoY in September. It was 14 percent up MoM.
Here's how top general and insurance companies fared in the month:
General insurance
ICICI Lombard
The premium was 2.1 percent up YoY and 22.5 percent up MoM. The market share gain was of 0.5 percent.
New India Assurance
The premium was 15 percent down YoY and 2.9 percent up MoM. The market share loss stood at 1.7 percent.
Star Health
The premium was 10.2 percent up YoY and 11.5 percent up MoM. The market share loss stood at 0.15 percent.
Life insurance
HDFC Life
The September premium was 21 percent down YoY and 5 percent up MoM.
ICICI Pru
The September premium was 4 percent down YoY and 0.7 percent down MoM.
Max Life
The September premium was 3 percent up YoY and 17 percent up MoM.
SBI Life
The premium was 15 percent down YoY and and 8 percent down Mom.
