Here's how equity mutual funds have performed in August 2022

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The hybrid fund outflow stood at Rs 6,602 crore versus Rs 5,146.3 crore outflow month-on-month. The liquid fund inflow came in at Rs 50,096 crore versus Rs 7,693 crore outflow month-on-month.

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 5,942 crore in August, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. This is the lowest since October 2021.

The ETF inflow stood at Rs 7,416 crore versus Rs 7,635 crore inflow month-on-month. The credit risk outflow was reported at Rs 88.3 crore versus Rs 212.7 crore outflow month-on-month.

Total debt scheme inflow stood at Rs 49,164 crore versus Rs 4,930.8 crore inflow month-on-month. The corporate bond fund inflow was reported at Rs 673 crore, while total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 39.34 lakh crore.

Here's a MF report card showing how equity schemes have performed in August in comparison to May, June and July: