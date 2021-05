Banks across the cities will remain shut on multiple occasions in June.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 06-Jun Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 12-Jun Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 13-Jun Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 20-Jun Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 26-Jun Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 27-Jun Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In Aizawl, banks will remain shut on June 15 and June 30 for Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti and Remna Ni, according to the RBI.