Here's a full list of bank holidays in August 2021

Banks across the cities will remain shut on multiple occasions in August 2021.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in the four metros in August 2021:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Sunday 01-Aug Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 08-Aug Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 14-Aug Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 15-Aug Public holiday/Independence Day Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 16-Aug Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) Mumbai Thursday 19-Aug Muharram (Ashoora) Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Friday 20-Aug First Onam Chennai Sunday 22-Aug Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 28-Aug Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 29-Aug Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 30-Aug Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi Chennai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

Banks will also remain shut on August 13 in Imphal for Patriot’s Day, according to the RBI.

They will remain closed on August 21 and August 23 in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on accounts of Thiruvonam and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi respectively.

On August 31, banks will be shut in Hyderabad for Sri Krishna Ashtami.