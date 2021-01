Third-quarter business updates have been coming in from HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and IndusInd Bank.

HDFC limited hit a 52-week high in trade today after it gave a business performance for Q3 wherein the individual disbursal are up 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) so if you take a comparison of 9 months of FY21 versus 9 months of FY20, the individual business segment is at around 86 percent level.

The individual segment continued to see improvement in Q3 after it reported a good show in Q2.

On Bajaj Finance, its assets under management (AUM) growth has picked up on a sequential basis for the first time in the last three quarters. In Q3 it was up about 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) when compared to a decline of 0.7 percent QoQ in Q2.

Their new loan book saw a strong traction growing at about 67 percent QoQ. The deposit momentum for Bajaj Finance was also strong, growing at 17.6 percent YoY and a little over 10 percent QoQ. CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari has more details.