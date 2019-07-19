#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Economy

Sovereign Bonds: Here's everything you should know

Updated : July 19, 2019 01:50 PM IST

India's sovereign debt stood at $103.8 billion or 3.8 percent of the GDP as of March 2019.
The government is now planning to borrow 10-15 percent of the total borrowing offshore.
Sovereign Bonds: Here's everything you should know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bandhan Bank Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Bandhan Bank Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

L&T Finance Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

L&T Finance Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV