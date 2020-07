HDFC Bank, India's largest lender in terms of market capitalisation, held its twenty sixth Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Saturday. Dotting the function was Aditya Puri, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, and it was his last AGM.

As he was on the front foot batting despite COVID-19 concerns on the banking sector, Puri spoke on various segments of the bank and at the end mentioned that the best is yet to come for the bank.

On the whistle blower complaint: There was personal misconduct by Ashok Khanna, however, there was no conflict of interest.

On Altico: Bank acted on sound legal advice, however, regulator has asked to return the money.

On Indian economy: There is too much of pessimism. Rural economy seems to be isolated from the virus and doing well on the back of good Rabi crop. Expecting 25-50 bps of policy rate cut in coming months.

On rural and semi-urban market: HDFC Bank went to semi-urban and rural areas five years back. People are talking about that market now. HDFC Bank has the highest number of products and distribution channel in semi-urban and rural areas. Shashi and me went to Kunoor: asked Shashi, can you achieve it? He said: I will achieve double growth target in this geography. Currently, bank is the market leader in semi-urban and rural geography.

On employees: Has 1,16,000 employees as of Q1FY21 vs 1,17,000 as on FY20. The number is down not due to attrition, but no replacements being made for the people leaving right now. Nobody lost the job in the bank or in HDB Financial. 2/3rd of employees are working from home. Seeing improving productivity and had 68 lakh customer interactions per month. Acquired 1.2 million new liability relationships (its 80 percent of pre–COVID levels) and 95 percent of branches are now operational.

Payment business: Right now, bank is clocking at 70 percent of January levels. Corona aayega, corona jayega, hum log rahenge.

On the bank: One of the safest banks available to any investor anywhere. CRAR is at 18.9 percent due to relentless focus on target market, pricing, delivery to customers and managing defaults. Bank has preponed NPA recognition and still made profits.

On successor: Potential successor is not just successor but has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in my mind. It is now for RBI to decide what was been given to them.