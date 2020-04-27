Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

After Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund last week closed down six its bond funds citing liquidity issues, the debt market has been under a bit of seize.

Franklin said it had cut off withdrawals from its funds as the credit market had frozen up because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that any security it would have sold -- to fork out cash for leaving investors -- would have been liquidated at extremely depressed valuations, hurting investors who stayed behind.

But observers have also called into question the type of companies Franklin lent to, particularly in some of its riskier funds, such as credit funds.

The episode has also put credit funds in general under the spotlight. Credit funds mainly invest in corporate bonds, which have ratings below the top spectrum. That is, below AAA. In return, they charge higher interest to account for the risk.

But several of those high-risk bets have flopped recently as several struggling small and large companies failed to repay their principal, late alone interest, leading to losses for such funds.

Below are the 10 worst performing credit risk funds for the last one year. (Data sourced from Value Research.)

1. BOI AXA Credit Risk Fund

BOI AXA Credit Risk Fund is the worst-performing fund among this category with a negative return of 72.23 percent over the last one year.

It has assets under management worth Rs 167 crore, as of March 2020. About 52.06 percent of its portfolio is invested in unrated securities. It has invested 27.35 percent in A+rated securities.

At its peak, the fund's yield to maturity (YTM), or the anticipated return, stood at a whopping 15.82 percent, underlining its risky investments.

It also charges a steep total expense ratio (TER) of 1.51 percent.

2. UTI Credit Risk Fund

The fund manages AUM worth Rs 711 crore and is down over 29 percent in last one year.

Its highest investment is in AA rated instruments at 30.15 percent followed by 21.52 percent in A rated securities. Its highest YTM in the last one year was at 15.85 percent. TER as on March 31, 2020 was 1.59 percent.

3. IDBI Credit Risk Fund

The fund has given a negative return of 18.68 in last on year. Its AUM as on March 31, 2020 was Rs 49 crore while TER was 1.38 percent.

Its 13.25 percent investment is in AAA rated instruments while 30.22 percent portfolio consists of A rated securities. Almost 55 percent of its portfolio is AA rated instruments. Its one-year high YTM was 10.49 percent.

4. Nippon India Credit Risk Fund – Regular Plan

Nippon India Credit Risk Fund manages AUM of Rs 3,270 crore as on March 31, 2020 and is down 10.81 percent in last one year.

The fund has an exposure of 19.82 percent to unrated instruments and 15.57 percent towards BBB+. Its YTM remains in double-digit with one-year high at 14.56 percent while one year low was at 11.19 percent.

5. Sundaram Short Term Credit Risk Fund

This fund has given negative returns of 6.65 percent over the last one year. The fund handles corpus worth Rs 131 crore as of March 31 with TER of 1.43 percent. It manages 14 securities with an average maturity of 1.31 years. Its one-year high YTM was 9.95 percent.

The open-ended scheme has an exposure of 30.23 percent on AAA rated instruments and 50.33 percent on A1+ rated instruments.

6. Franklin India Credit Risk Fund

The Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, recently closed by the company, has delivered negative average return of 4.31 percent in last one year. It managed assets worth Rs 4,434 crore as on March 31.

Its portfolio consisted of 22.71 percent AA rated securities and 9.62 percent of A rated. Its assets also included 12.3 percent AA+ rated instruments. Its one-year high YTM was 12.64 percent.

7. PGIM India Credit Risk Fund

With an asset size of Rs 259 crore as on March 31, the scheme has generated 3.53 percent negative returns over last one year period.

The scheme has allocated 38.88 percent in AA rated instruments and 15.56 percent to A+ securities. Its one year high YTM was over 14 percent.

8. Baroda Credit Risk Fund

The scheme is down 1 percent in last one year and has total AUM of Rs 490 crore. Its highest exposure at 38.52 percent is towards AA rated securities. Its one year high YTM was 10.34 percent.

The Scheme seeks to generate returns by investing in debt and money market instruments across the credit spectrum.

9. Principal Credit Risk Fund

This scheme’s AUM was Rs 32 crore as on March 31 and is down 1 percent in last one year.

The fund seeks to generate income and capital gains by predominantly investing in a portfolio of AA and below rated corporate debt securities.

10. L&T Credit Risk Fund

This fund has given a positive return of 101 percent in last one year and manages assets worth Rs 1,421 crore (as on March 31). The scheme seeks to generate regular returns and capital appreciation by investing predominantly in AA and below rated corporate bonds, debt, government securities and money market instruments.