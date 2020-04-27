  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty above 9,200 as banks, metals lead
Asian shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
Oil prices fall as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
Rupee rises 41 paise to 76.05 against US dollar
Home Finance
Finance

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Updated : April 27, 2020 11:56 AM IST

The Franklin Templeton fiasco has put credit funds under the spotlight.
Credit funds invest in corporate bonds, which have ratings below the top spectrum.
The worst performing credit fund over the last one year has lost 72% of its NAV.
Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

You May Also Like

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement