Health, life insurance premiums likely to get costlier before COVID-19 third wave hits: Experts

Health and life insurance plan premiums are likely to get costlier with several service providers across the industry looking at raising the prices, said experts.

According to Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-founder, RenewBuy Insurance, India has rolled out the largest and amongst the most efficient COVID-19 vaccination programmes in the world.

“India has vaccinated almost 30 crore citizens with at least one dose and more than seven crore with both the doses (as of July 12). World over we’re witnessing the onset of the third wave of COVID-19 and chances of it impacting India are high because of our vast population. It will take us a minimum of 6-8 more months to reach 70 percent vaccination which is required for herd immunity. All of this puts India at a risk and there is a possibility that some insurance companies may increase their premiums before the third wave hits the country,” Chatterjee said.

It is therefore advisable, Chatterjee added, that consumers who do not have a life and health insurance plan should apply for it and people who have not renewed their plans should not keep waiting.

"It is important that we learn from the previous waves, as we have seen how grave the COVID-19 situation can become within days," he said.

The premium price increase should, however, not be the core reason for expediting insurance purchase, but consumers should look at protecting themselves and their families so that they can be financially secured for any kind of medical treatment during the third wave.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.