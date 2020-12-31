Finance Health insurance industry: An overview of 2020 and outlook for 2021 Updated : December 31, 2020 06:20 PM IST Given that the country’s individual health insurance penetration is only around 3 percent, COVID-19 helped health insurance become a priority for the common man. The surge in these policies began in end-April and the beginning of May 2020, fuelled by rising COVID-19 cases. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply