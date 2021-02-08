Finance Health insurance awareness for senior citizen extremely low in India, shows report Updated : February 08, 2021 04:19 PM IST The share of health insurance policies bought by the senior citizen category in 60-80 years stood at 15%, between April 2020-Dec 2020, according to a report by PolicyBazaar The share for the younger lot in the age bracket of 18-40 years between the same period was found to be 45%, the report said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply