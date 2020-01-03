Economy
HDFC slashes home loan rate by 0.05%
Updated : January 03, 2020 10:11 PM IST
SBI earlier this week slashed in its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points to 7.80%
HDFC's new rates will now range between 8.20% and 9%
