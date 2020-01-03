HDFC slashes home loan rate by 0.05%

In line with the country's largest lender SBI, HDFC Ltd on Friday reduced the benchmark lending rate by 0.05 percent, a move that will bring down the interest rates for existing as well new borrowers.

SBI earlier this week slashed in its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points to 7.80 percent from 8.05 percent.

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked by 5 basis points with effect from January 6, 2020," the mortgage lender said in a statement.

New rates will now range between 8.20 percent and 9 percent, and the change will benefit all existing customers, it said.

The rate cut by lenders comes despite the RBI keeping its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent in December monetary policy review.