Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell 44.12 lakh shares representing 0.62 percent equity of HDFC Ergo to ERGO International AD, to comply with RBI norms of bringing the former's stake to below 50 percent.

The company said in a statement, "In accordance with the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce its shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50% or below, has today entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 0.62% of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO."

In May 2020, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed HDFC Limited to bring down its stake in subsidiaries HDFC Ergo and HDFC Life Insurance to 50 percent or below. The central bank said that post-merger of HDFC Ergo Health Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, the stake of the corporation in the merged entity should be at 50 percent or below.