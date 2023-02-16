HDFC raises Rs 25,000 crore via India's largest rupee bond sale

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. raised Rs 25,000 crore by selling bonds maturing in 10 years. This was India's largest privately placed corporate bond issue.

Housing finance firm HDFC Ltd. concluded its largest ever rupee bond issuance on Thursday by raising Rs 25,000 crore of 10 year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carrying a coupon of .97 percent. p.a ( annualized), it said in a statement. This translates to a spread of 49 bps over Wednesday’s closing 10 year government security yield.

Earlier on Tuesday, HDFC launched the issue on the electronic book platform to raise Rs 5,000 crore with an option to retain subscription for additional Rs 20,000 crore. Today, as soon as the bids opened, there was wide participation from several high-quality investors across insurance companies, pension funds, provident funds, banks and mutual funds. The issue was oversubscribed and received 92 bids amounting to Rs. 27,863 crore of which the company retained 55 investor bids totaling to Rs. 25,000 crore, the finance firm said.

"The benchmark transaction in times of tougher systemic liquidity is indicative of the extent of investor interest and confidence in the group," it said.

Commenting on the development, V S Rangan – Executive Director at HDFC Ltd said, "“Demand in the housing sector continues to be strong throughout the country and across all categories; affordable to premium housing. The penetration level of housing in India is one of the lowest in the world. India’s mortgage to GDP ratio is about 11 percent compared to 20 percent+ in many other emerging markets and 60 percent+ in some of the advanced economies. On a sustainable long-term basis, the demand for housing is expected to remain strong, and investor support in long term financing aids allocation of resources towards on-lending to the sector."

The NCDs would be allotted on Friday i.e. February 17, 2023.