HDFC raises $1.1 billion international social loan for affordable housing

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Affordable housing is a critical component of quality infrastructure as also a growth driver for the real estate industry and the economy at large given its strong linkages to nearly 300 industries.

HDFC Ltd (HDFC) on Friday announced the completion of the $1.1 billion syndicated social loan facility for the financing of affordable housing in India.

The loan has been priced competitively at a margin of 90 basis points (bps) over Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This transaction marks several meaningful milestones, including India’s largest social financing issuance, the largest social loan globally, the first social ECB loan out of India and the largest ECB loan deal from a Housing Finance Company/ private NBFC in India, HDFC said in a statement.

"This financing further promotes HDFC’s longstanding mission to be the leading provider of housing finance in India. Proceeds from the social loan would go towards financing affordable housing loans. Since its inception in 1977, HDFC has financed 9.5 million housing units and has a gross loan book of Rs 6.7 trillion," the company said.

According to HDFC , its social financing framework is in line with globally-recognised social loan frameworks designed for participants in the sustainability financing market to consistently certify, track and monitor the social impact of financing assets.

Affordable housing is a critical component of quality infrastructure as also a growth driver for the real estate industry and the economy at large given its strong linkages to nearly 300 industries. It contributes to capital formation, employment, and income opportunities. A boost to affordable housing will play a significant role towards the ‘Housing for All’ objective of the government. The aspiration to own a home is inherent in every household," Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd said.

“In India, housing will play an important role as a catalyst for growth with increased demand for affordable housing. Combined with India’s growth prospects, I have never been as optimistic about the affordable housing sector as I am today," he added.