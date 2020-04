Housing Development Finance Corporation now owns 6.43 percent in Reliance Capital, after it invoked a pledge on the company's shares, AxisTrustee Services, the security trustee for HDFC, has informed the stock exchanges,

business," Axis Trustee Services said.

It said the requisite disclosure had already been made on March 27, and since the shares have now been credited to the account of the Corporation, the disclosure was being made once again.