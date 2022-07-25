HDFC MF identifies money managers to oversee Prashant Jain's funds

HDFC Mutual Fund has identified fund managers to oversee Prashant Jain's HDFC Flexicap Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, according to a Moneycontrol report.

HDFC Flexicap fund will now now be handled by Roshi Jain. Roshi is a senior fund manager and joined the Asset Management Company (AMC) in December 2021, the report said.

Earlier, Prashant Jain used to handle the fund.

HDFC Top 100 Fund will now be handled by Rahul Bijal who joined the AMC in July 2022 as a senior fund manager. Gopal Agrawal has been roped in to manage HDFC balanced advantage fund-debt.

Srinivas Ramamurthy will handle Prashant Jain's HDFC balanced advantage fund-asset allocation, the report said.

Last week , HDFC AMC said its chief investment officer Prashant Jain has quit the company after 19 years. At HDFC AMC, Jain actively managed schemes like HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and Flexi Cap Fund.

Consequently, the company's board approved the appointment of Chirag Setalvad as head equities and Shobhit Mehrotra as head-fixed income, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Mutual Fund is the third largest asset manager with an assets base of Rs 4.15 lakh crore as of June-end, after SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Mutual Fund, according to a PTI report.