HDFC mobile banking app down, customers requested to use netbanking

HDFC Bank customers were unable to avail its services on the mobile banking app on Tuesday as they could not log in to the application. The bank acknowledged that there are issues with the app and assured the users that they are trying to resolve the glitches at the earliest.

“We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you,” the HDFC Bank wrote on Twitter.

The snag comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already appointed an external IT auditor for a special audit of HDFC Bank's IT infrastructure. The auditor was appointed in February this year after incidents of outages in HDFC Bank 's net and mobile payment banking facilities.

In December 2020 too, the central bank had pulled up the largest private lender over a series of technical glitches in the last two years. The RBI had put temporary restrictions on the bank’s new digital banking launches and proposed business-generating IT applications until it resolved the outage issues. The regulator had also temporarily barred HDFC Bank from onboarding any new credit card customers.