Business
HDFC may link interest rates to external benchmarks, says report
Updated : September 11, 2019 10:25 AM IST
The lender, the report added, is likely to engage in aggressive trades in interest-rate swaps and exchange fixed-rate payments for floating rates.
The development comes at a time when HDFC’s total assets under management rose 13 percent to Rs 4.76 lakh crore as of June 30.
