HDFC Ltd hikes retail prime lending rate by 50 bps, fourth time in one month

Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points this week, mortgage financier HDFC Ltd has revised its prime lending rate for all customers.

It has increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable-rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 50 basis points (bps). This is in effect from June 9, 2022, HDFC said on Thursday.

"HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 50 basis points, with effect from June 10, 2022," the mortgage lender said in a stock exchange filing.

This is the fourth time that HDFC hiked its home loan rates in one month. Previously, the lender on June 1 had increased the home loan rates by five basis points. Prior to that, the rates were hiked on May 9 by 30 bps and on May 2, by five bps.

Earlier, ICICI Bank increased its external benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 8.60 percent effective June 8, 2022. "ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 8.60 percent p.a.p.m. effective June 8, 2022," the bank said in a statement on June 7.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) on June 9 announced a rise in savings account interest rates as well as fixed deposit interest rates across various tenors. The increase in savings account's interest rate will come into effect on June 13, 2022.

Daily balances in savings account above Rs. 50 lakh will now earn 50 basis points higher interest rate of 4 percent p.a. from the earlier rate of 3.5 percent p.a. Interest rates on fixed deposits have been increased by 10 to 25 basis points

Bank of Baroda also revised its Baroda repo-linked lending rate (BRLLR). "For Retail Loans applicable BRLLR is 7.40 percent w.e.f. 09.06.2022 (Current RBI Repo Rate:4.90 percent + Mark-Up-2.50 percent), S.P.0.25 percent," the bank's website said.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised its RLLR "from 6.90 percent to 7.40 percent (repo rate (4.90 percent) + mark-up (2.50 percent)) w.e.f. 09-06-2022 for existing and new customers".