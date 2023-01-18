English
finance | Jan 18, 2023 11:47 AM IST

finance | Jan 18, 2023 11:47 AM IST

HDFC Life seeks IRDAI's nod to enter health insurance market — may focus on critical illness products post approval

By Yash Jain   Jan 18, 2023 12:14 PM IST (Updated)
Post IRDAI's approval, the life insurance firm is likely to focus on critical illness products. Additionally, the company has written to the insurance regulator to allow them to distribute other financial products like mutual funds, loans and bank deposits.

HDFC Life Insurance has applied to Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) for permission to enter the indemnity health insurance market, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Post IRDAI's approval, the life insurance firm is likely to focus on critical illness products. Additionally, the company has written to the insurance regulator to allow them to distribute other financial products like mutual funds, loans and bank deposits.

Notably, the government has recently floated consultation paper on the issuance of composite insurance license. This would allow life insurers to enter general insurance market and vice versa. This proposal is likely to be taken up in Parliament this Budget session.
ALSO READ | Life insurance industry premium rises 10% in December — Here's how key insurers fared
If the amendment to Insurance Act is approved by Parliament, insurers will be able to distribute other financial products soon.
ALSO READ | COVID pandemic offers health insurers a much broader and long-term opportunity, but will they raise the premiums?
The Department of Financial Services has also suggested allowing insurers to operate in multiple lines of business — general, life, and health — without having to seek separate licences from the regulator for each business, provided they meet the minimum capital requirements. This would require an amendment to the Insurance Act, 1938.
Currently, insurers need separate licences for life, general and standalone health insurance business.
Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18 has written to HDFC Life on its letter to IRDAI. The response from the company is awaited.
ALSO READ | Bonus in life insurance FAQs: How is it calculated, types and other questions answered
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 11:47 AM IST
