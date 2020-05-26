HDFC Life launches rider with comprehensive cancer cover option. Details here

HDFC Life, one of India’s life insurance companies, has launched a rider -- Protect Plus -- with coverage against cancer, accidental death, and disabilities.

“The objective of launching Protect Plus is to address the need for enhanced financial protection in case something happens to the breadwinner,” HDFC Life said in a statement.

While life insurance plans provide the dual benefits of protection as well as long term savings, riders enhance the protection of two folds.

"By paying a small amount over and above the product premium, an individual can purchase a rider that protects them and provides their families enhanced financial protection," the company said.

HDFC Life's Protect Plus cancer cover will pay 25 percent of the rider sum assured on diagnosis of early stage cancer or carcinoma-in-situ (CIS). In case of being diagnosed with major stage cancer, 100 percent of the rider sum assured will be paid out.

In the event of death due to accident, it will pay 100 percent of the rider sum assured in addition to the claim amount payable under the base policy

In the event of total permanent disability, a regular monthly income equal to 1 percent of the rider sum assured will be paid for the next 10 years

In the event of partial disability, a certain percentage of the rider sum assured (10 percent-75 percent depending on the type of disability) will be paid out

"The accidental death cover will pay 100 percent of the rider sum assured in addition to the claim amount payable under the base policy in an unfortunate event of death due to accident. Customers can opt for this rider with term plans as well as savings and investment plans (traditional and unit-linked)," HDFC Life said.

