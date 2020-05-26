Finance
HDFC Life launches rider with comprehensive cancer cover option. Details here
Updated : May 26, 2020 09:12 PM IST
HDFC Life, one of India’s life insurance companies, has launched a rider -- Protect Plus -- with coverage against cancer, accidental death and disabilities.
While life insurance plans provide the dual benefits of protection as well as long term savings, riders enhance the protection two folds.
HDFC Life's Protect Plus cancer cover will pay 25 percent of the rider sum assured on diagnosis of early stage cancer or carcinoma-in-situ (CIS).