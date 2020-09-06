  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
The 2020 stocks: 4 smallcaps double investor wealth
Asian stocks drop after wall street's tech rally stumbles
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?
Home Finance
Finance

HDFC disburses subsidy to over two lakh first-time homebuyers under PMAY scheme

Updated : September 06, 2020 01:51 PM IST

HDFC Ltd said it had disbursed over Rs 4,700 crore subsidy.
Loans worth Rs 47,000 crore have been approved under the scheme for homebuyers belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), low-Income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG).
The CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under PMAY for home loans to customers from the EWS, LIG segments and was extended to the MIG from January 2017.
HDFC disburses subsidy to over two lakh first-time homebuyers under PMAY scheme

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in India in single day; Telangana's tally over 1.4 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in India in single day; Telangana's tally over 1.4 lakh

Eight of top-10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 lakh crore in market cap, ICICI, RIL worst hit

Eight of top-10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 lakh crore in market cap, ICICI, RIL worst hit

Jammu & Kashmir sees record one-day jump of 1,251 COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

Jammu & Kashmir sees record one-day jump of 1,251 COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement