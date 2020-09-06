Finance
HDFC disburses subsidy to over two lakh first-time homebuyers under PMAY scheme
Updated : September 06, 2020 01:51 PM IST
HDFC Ltd said it had disbursed over Rs 4,700 crore subsidy.
Loans worth Rs 47,000 crore have been approved under the scheme for homebuyers belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), low-Income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG).
The CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under PMAY for home loans to customers from the EWS, LIG segments and was extended to the MIG from January 2017.