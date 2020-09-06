HDFC disburses subsidy to over two lakh first-time homebuyers under PMAY scheme

Housing finance firm HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it had disbursed over Rs 4,700 crore subsidy to over two lakh families under the government's flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS).

Loans worth Rs 47,000 crore have been approved under the scheme for homebuyers belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), low-Income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG), the firm said in a statement.

“The government’s PMAY scheme has been successfully assisting home buyers belonging to different income groups since 2015. The scheme is in line with our overall philosophy that every Indian must have a home of their own. We thank the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the National Housing Bank for their commitment and for being receptive to inputs and suggestions from various stakeholders. This proactive approach has enabled effective and seamless implementation of the scheme,” Ms Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd said in the release.