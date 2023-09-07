CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsDeepak Parekh stresses on importance of borrower's cash earnings in loan approvals

Deepak Parekh stresses on importance of borrower's cash earnings in loan approvals

Profile image

By Anshul  Sept 7, 2023 3:59:04 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
Housing Development Finance Corporation’s (HDFC's) former chairman Deepak Parekh on Thursday delved into the institution's loan philosophy and the challenging decision he faced regarding his leadership role. In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of Global Fintech Fest 2023, he spoke about HDFC's unique approach to lending.

Parekh emphasised their scrutiny of borrowers' financial profiles. He highlighted that loans were granted based on an individual's cash earnings, particularly for self-employed individuals, such as doctors, businessmen, or lawyers. HDFC's evaluation included checking CIBIL scores and reviewing three-year income statements. Parekh noted that this approach had contributed to their loan recovery record.
"We never gave a loan on the asset value. We gave a loan on the cash basis of the individual. What is his cash earnings? What is his take-home pay, and how much can he afford to repay? So for self-employed individuals, we relied on CIBIL scores and the last three years' balance sheets and income tax returns," Parekh told CNBC-TV18.
“Since the loan was linked to the income, we had a good record of recoveries because we never gave a loan on the asset value. We gave a loan on the cash basis of the individual,” he added.
Notably, the lender has the ultimate power to decide the loan amount they wish to offer to borrowers based on several factors, such as repayment capacity, income, and others. A repayment tenure and interest rate is associated with every loan. The bank may apply several fees and charges to every loan.
Here's a look at recent personal loan rates of key banks:
BankInterest Rate (p.a.)Processing Fee
HDFC Bank10.5% p.a. - 21.00% p.a.Up to 2.50%
ICICI Bank10.75% p.a. - 19.00% p.a.Up to 2.50%
Yes Bank10.99% p.a. onwards - 20% p.a.Up to 2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% and aboveUp to 3%
Axis Bank10.49% p.a.- 22% p.a.Upto 2% of the loan amount
IndusInd Bank10.25% p.a. - 27% p.a.3% onwards
HSBC Bank9.99% p.a. - 16.00% p.a.Up to 2%
IDFC First Bank10.49% p.a. onwardsUp to 3.5%
(Source: Bankbazaar)
Furthermore, Parekh discussed the evolution of HDFC's lending practices, acknowledging the firm's willingness to take calculated risks, particularly with unsecured loans. He noted that the company's approach differed for housing loans, which remained secured, compared to unsecured loans, where HDFC conducted on-site visits and assessed clients' businesses.
Reflecting on a pivotal moment in his career, Parekh disclosed that the most challenging decision he had to make was stepping down as the executive chairman of HDFC at the age of 65. He shared his motivation behind this choice, saying, "I thought if I continued, it would come in the way of the next generation of leaders."
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 1:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Deepak ParekhHDFChome loansloans

Recommended Articles

View All
Someone once asked Deepak Parekh, 'what do you know about banking?'

Someone once asked Deepak Parekh, 'what do you know about banking?'

Sept 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Salaries were very low but first 10 years of survival made me believe in HDFC: Deepak Parekh

Salaries were very low but first 10 years of survival made me believe in HDFC: Deepak Parekh

Sept 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Life insurance stocks in focus — LIC premiums fall the most in Aug, Max Financial 'best' performer

Life insurance stocks in focus — LIC premiums fall the most in Aug, Max Financial 'best' performer

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X