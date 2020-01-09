HDFC closes acquisition of Apollo Munich Health Insurance for Rs 1,495.81 crore
Updated : January 09, 2020 07:35 PM IST
HDFC bought 50.80 percent stake of Apollo Hospitals Group in Apollo Munich for Rs 1,485.14 crore and 0.36 percent shareholding of employees for Rs 10.67 crore.
The acquisition comes after approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the RBI and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
HDFC stock settled at Rs 1,270.80 on the BSE, up 1.09 percent from the previous close.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more