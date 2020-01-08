HDFC CEO Keki Mistry says political, regulatory pressure on corp governance impacting risk taking
Updated : January 08, 2020 02:42 PM IST
The mortgage lender's executive said bankers are not taking lending decisions because of this risk averseness syndrome, and warned it will hamper India's animal spirit unless there is a change.
He said the CII will be leading a delegation to the government to impress its concerns on the pressures faced by independent directors.
