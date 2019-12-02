HDFC Bank’s online banking services down

HDFC Bank customers were not able to log on to their net banking and phone banking services on Monday.

Many customers complained about this on social media platform Twitter and the bank has acknowledged a technical glitch.

Responding to a CNBC-TV18 query, the bank has said, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there's no cause for undue concern."