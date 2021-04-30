  • SENSEX
HDFC Bank's CEO Sashi Jagdishan announces top management rejig

Updated : April 30, 2021 09:57:48 IST

The bank’s executive director Kaizad Bharucha will continue to head wholesale bank, including corporate banking group, capital and commodities markets group and financial Institutions.
Arvind Kapil, currently country head - retail assets at HDFC Bank will continue to head retail assets portfolio.
Arvind Vohra, group head – retail branch banking, retail trade and forex to continue to drive the efforts to expand through branch banking.
Published : April 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST

