HDFC Bank's CEO Sashi Jagdishan announces top management rejig Updated : April 30, 2021 09:57:48 IST The bank’s executive director Kaizad Bharucha will continue to head wholesale bank, including corporate banking group, capital and commodities markets group and financial Institutions. Arvind Kapil, currently country head - retail assets at HDFC Bank will continue to head retail assets portfolio. Arvind Vohra, group head – retail branch banking, retail trade and forex to continue to drive the efforts to expand through branch banking. Published : April 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply