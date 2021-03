HDFC Bank’s MSME book grew 30 percent year-on-year to cross the Rs 2-lakh-crore-mark as of December-end, mainly boosted by the pandemic-induced ECLG scheme under which it disbursed over Rs 23,000 crore. The growth is also driven by a renewed push towards customers in semi-urban and rural areas, the bank has said.

In December 2019, the bank’s MSME book stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore, which has grown by over 60,000 crore or 30 percent to Rs 2,01,758 crore by the December 2020 quarter, giving it a 10.6 percent share system-wide MSME lending, becoming the second-largest lender in this segment after the State Bank of India, the bank added.

