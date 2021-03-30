HDFC Bank's internet banking services suffer outage yet again

The country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank suffered an outage again on Tuesday as some customers reported issues in accessing its Net Banking and Mobile Banking services.

The bank said it is currently working on resolving the issue. Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 30, 2021 "Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our Net Banking/ Mobile Banking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you." the bank said in a tweet. Several of the bank's customers have taken to social media to express their anguish.

@HDFCBank_Cares Your net banking services are not working for the past 2 days. When would it be resolved? How do you want us to transact in these bank holidays? Also why does it happen only with your bank. I have never faced such issues with @StanChart_India or with @ICICIBank . — Salman (@Tht_Guy_Chougle) March 30, 2021 The mobile app as well as the downtime of this app is worst in recent time. The older app was just brilliant. If you can do anything, please switch to the older app. — Prateek (@Prateek_Banaras) March 30, 2021 HDFC Bank has been hauled up by the regulator for a series of technical glitches it has experienced in the past two years. It is currently facing temporary restrictions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its new digital banking launches and proposed business generating IT applications until it resolves the outage issues. Additionally, in what will pinch HDFC Bank even more, the regulator has temporarily barred it from onboarding any new credit card customers. The bank is the largest credit card issuer in the country with at least 1.45 crore credit cards in circulation as on June 30.

As per an order dated December 2, 2020, “RBI advised the Bank to temporarily stop i) all launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business generating IT applications and (ii) sourcing of new credit card customers.

RBI directed the bank’s board to examine the lapses and fix accountability, only after which RBI would consider lifting these restrictions.