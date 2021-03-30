HDFC Bank's internet banking services suffer outage yet again

The country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank suffered an outage again on Tuesday as some customers reported issues in accessing its Net Banking and Mobile Banking services.
The bank said it is currently working on resolving the issue.
"Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our Net Banking/ Mobile Banking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you." the bank said in a tweet.
Several of the bank's customers have taken to social media to express their anguish.
HDFC Bank has been hauled up by the regulator for a series of technical glitches it has experienced in the past two years. It is currently facing temporary restrictions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its new digital banking launches and proposed business generating IT applications until it resolves the outage issues.
Additionally, in what will pinch HDFC Bank even more, the regulator has temporarily barred it from onboarding any new credit card customers. The bank is the largest credit card issuer in the country with at least 1.45 crore credit cards in circulation as on June 30.
As per an order dated December 2, 2020, “RBI advised the Bank to temporarily stop i) all launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 (to be launched) and other proposed business generating IT applications and (ii) sourcing of new credit card customers.
RBI directed the bank’s board to examine the lapses and fix accountability, only after which RBI would consider lifting these restrictions.
In January this year, HDFC Bank submitted an action plan
to RBI to resolve the outage issue in three months time.
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, the chief financial officer of the bank told analysts in the post-earnings Concall in January that the bank was is also making some long-term upgrades in technology that would take 12-18 months.
“We want to mention that progress is being made on the plan of action provided to the regulator. We have taken it positively as it will raise the standard, the regulator will institute a process to (review the) action plan and the progress," he said on the concall.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta had earlier said the regulator had some concerns about certain deficiencies and it was necessary that the HDFC Bank strengthens its IT systems before expanding further.
"... we cannot have thousands and lakhs of customers who are using digital banking to be in any kind of difficulty for hours together and especially when we are ourselves giving so much emphasis on digital banking. Public confidence in digital banking has to be maintained," Das said in December last year.
