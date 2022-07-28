HDFC Bank, India's biggest lender by market capitalisation, has opened a window for non-resident external (NRE) deposits, offering higher interest rates. The offer is available only till today.

The window offers up to 50 basis points higher rates compared to existing ones in the category.

Here are the key things to know about NRE accounts and HDFC Bank's offering:

What exactly is an NRE account and how does it work?

opened by a person of Indian origin or a person who has become a non-resident Indian (NRI) under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) guidelines. NRE account is a rupee dominated account opened by an NRI to facilitate deposit of foreign currency earnings. It can be

As the NRE account has high liquidity and allows for full repatriation of funds, it is highly advantageous for an NRI to send money from their country of residence when required.

In NRE deposits, foreign currency is converted into rupees at the time of setting up the account. In such an offering, the currency conversion risk at maturity is borne by depositors, and an option to withdraw prematurely is not available.

What are the rates as per the new offering?

The window offers an annual rate of 6.80 percent on NRE deposits worth Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 150 crore for tenures ranging from 12 months to 15 months.

It offers an annual rate of 6.45 percent on NRE deposits worth Rs 150 crore to more than Rs 1,000 crore.

How do the rates compare with those of domestic deposits?

Under the offering , the rates are higher than those on domestic deposits.

For domestic deposits worth Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 25 crore with a tenure of one year to less than 15 months, HDFC Bank offers 6.25 percent. On deposits worth Rs 25 crore to less than Rs 100 crore, the bank offers 6.4 percent.

What makes the offering important?

This announcement comes at a time when the Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month.

It is also in line with the RBI's focus to attract more foreign inflows into the country. The central bank recently allowed banks to accept new FCNR(B) NRE deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs) without interest rate limits. The initiative is aimed at attracting more foreign inflows into India at a time when the rupee has been marking new lows against the US dollar.