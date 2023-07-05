CNBC TV18
HDFC Bank will have to compete in the market for deposits, says former RBI deputy governor SS Mundra

By Latha Venkatesh  Jul 5, 2023 3:50:06 PM IST (Published)

HDFC Bank has been aggressively raising deposits. This aggression has had an impact on the cost of funds of other banks. Experts discuss how this merger impacts the overall banking and NBFC sectors.

The mega banking merger is finally complete, and July 13 is set as the record date for the merger. Hence, from July 14 HDFC shares shall stop trading. All HDFC Ltd shareholders shall get 42 shares of HDFC Bank, for every 25 shares held in HDFC Ltd.

The first merged HDFC numbers are also out. Advances have grown from Rs 16 lakh crore in March (pre-merger) to Rs 22.5 lakh crore post-merger. To support this, HDFC Bank has been aggressively raising deposits over the last few months. This aggression has had an impact on the cost of funds of other banks.
X