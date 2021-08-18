HDFC Bank will 'come back with a bang,' says CEO as RBI lifts curbs on sourcing of new credit cards

Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank's MD and CEO has said that the lender will be aggressive and "come back with a bang" as it seeks to win back lost market share in the credit card segment.

The development came after the RBI on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on the issue of new credit cards imposed on the bank in December last year after repeated instances of technology outages. However, the central bank did not lift the restrictions on the new launches on the digital front.

"With the lifting of the restriction on cards acquisition , all the preparations and strategising that we have put in place to 'come back with a bang' will now be rolled out," Jagdishan said in an email addressed to the bank employees.

Conceding that the bank has lost customer market share in the over nine months of the ban, Jagdishan said it will go aggressively to the market with its existing products and also launch new ones in the form of co-brands and partnerships.

"I am confident that we will regain and grow our customer market share and revenue market share in the time to come. We have the resources and plans in place to further reinforce our pole position in the credit card segment," he said.

The bank has started building an architecture that will ensure its systems bounce back quickly while ensuring minimal inconvenience to our customers in the case of a challenge, Jagdishan said, acknowledging that there can be issues with technology.

Jagdishan expressed "gratitude" to the regulator for the relaxation and also thanked it for the "rap on the knuckles".

"We will not just 'run the bank' but also 'build the bank' as we go ahead, riding on digital and enterprise factory with infrastructure scalability, disaster recovery resilience, enhanced monitoring capabilities and security enhancements as the key pillars," he vowed.

On the restrictions on digital continuing, Jagdishan said the bank will continue to engage and ensure full compliance.

He asked the employees to keep in mind 3Cs of culture, conscience and customers as it goes ahead. He asked the employees to draw inspiration from Olympians to focus on the task for getting desired results.

-with agency inputs