Leading global financial magazine FinanceAsia has voted HDFC Bank as the Best Managed Company in India, while Aditya Puri was voted as the Best Chief Executive Officer in a poll conducted amongst investors and analysts.

The private lender was also chosen as the best on Corporate Governance in the survey, beating TCS and Tata Group.

According to the press release, some 335 portfolio managers and analysts from around the world participated in the survey, now in its 20th year.