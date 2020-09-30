  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

HDFC Bank to waive 50% processing fees on auto, personal, business loans; launches ‘Festive Treats’ offers

Updated : September 30, 2020 01:00 PM IST

HDFC Bank has also tied up with several retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases.
It has also tied up with hyperlocal stores and kiranas to line up over 2000+ offers at the regional level.
HDFC Bank to waive 50% processing fees on auto, personal, business loans; launches ‘Festive Treats’ offers

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement