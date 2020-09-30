HDFC Bank to waive 50% processing fees on auto, personal, business loans; launches ‘Festive Treats’ offers

HDFC Bank said that it will offer a 50 percent off on the processing fees on auto loans, personal loans and business growth loans and zero processing fee on two-wheeler loans as a part of its ‘Festive Treats’ 2.0 offer.

The bank on Wednesday announced a slew of offers and deals on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, with over 1000 offers from leading players and over 2,000 hyper-local offers through tie-ups with local merchants across semi-urban and rural locations.

On the heels of its Summer Treats festival, the bank expects mobiles, consumer durable, and electronics categories to do well in addition to apparels, jewellery and dining-in due to the festive season.

“The offers will be available across the entire range of financial solutions for retail as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, cashback, gift vouchers and more benefits,” the bank said in a release.

HDFC Bank has also tied up with several retail brands to offer discounts, cashback and extra reward points on both in-store and online purchases.

It has also tied up with hyperlocal stores and kiranas to line up over 2000+ offers at the regional level.

“These are unprecedented times. What we have witnessed is that even during this period the people of our country have shown courage and resilience. The launch of FestiveTreats is our effort to celebrate this spirit of India. Post lockdown we are seeing green shoots. We want to create positivity and boost consumption. We want to be there for our customers and ensure that they have everything they need to meet their demands this year,” said Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank.

Among these offers, HDFC Bank customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on all Apple products including the newest launches. A shopper can avail of cashback of up to 22.5% and convert their purchases into a no extra cost EMI on leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Godrej and Panasonic.

On Monday, the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) had also announced a slew of special offers on home, car, personal and gold loans for its retail customers ahead of the festive season.