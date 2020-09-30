Finance HDFC Bank to waive 50% processing fees on auto, personal, business loans; launches ‘Festive Treats’ offers Updated : September 30, 2020 01:00 PM IST HDFC Bank has also tied up with several retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. It has also tied up with hyperlocal stores and kiranas to line up over 2000+ offers at the regional level. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.